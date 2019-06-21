Ray Donovan Season 7: Josh Hamilton Among 3 New Cast Additions

In the wake of the Ray Donovan‘s deadly Season 6 finale, the Showtime drama is replenishing its cast in Season 7.

Josh Hamilton (13 Reasons Why) Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul) and Louisa Krause (The Girlfriend Experience) are joining the Liev Schreiber-fronted ensemble in recurring roles, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Hamilton will play Kevin Sullivan, a billionaire mogul whose shady operations will have implications for Ray’s business, while Condon will portray Molly Sullivan, Kevin’s sister and manager of the Sullivan family’s high-profile businesses. Krause, meanwhile, will take on the role of Liberty, an alluring healer and provider of alternative medicine who offers Terry (Eddie Marsan) a new experience to broaden his mind.

Ray Donovan‘s sixth season ended with the death of Susan Sarandon’s adversary-at-large Sam Winslow.

Production on Season 7 is currently underway in New York City.