Ratings: Press Your Luck Outpaces Amazing Race for Wednesday Win

ABC’s Press Your Luck this week drew 4.84 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, ticking up a tenth in the demo from its time slot premiere and besting CBS’ Amazing Race in both measures to score a double Wednesday win.

Leading out of that, Card Sharks (4.2 mil/0.9) was up in the demo from its premiere (placing No. 2 for the night), while Match Game (3.8 mil/0.8) was steady.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Amazing Race (4.78 mil/0.8) and NCIS: TCTCF (3 mil/0.3) were steady.

THE CW | Jane the Virgin (640K/0.2) was steady.

NBC | Following a one-week break, The InBetween (2.7 mil/0.4) ticked down for a second straight outing.

FOX | MasterChef (2.7 mil/0.7) was steady, First Responders Live (2.1 mil0.6) ticked up.

