Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to Star in 1980s Showbiz Drama Pilot From Terriers Creator

RELATED STORIES Pose Renewed for Season 3 at FX

Pose Renewed for Season 3 at FX Emmys 2019: Supporting Actor in a Drama -- Our 6 Dream Nominees!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will follow up Game of Thrones with a gig set somewhere even more treacherous than Westeros: Hollywood.

The Thrones vet has signed on to Gone Hollywood, a 1980-set drama pilot that follows some talent agents as they leave their old-school firm and found a new one of their own, which quickly rises to dominate the industry. He’ll play a character named Jack DeVoe, FX announced Wednesday.

The pilot also will star Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle) as Abbie Jinks, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Benny Landau, Judd Hirsch (Numb3rs) as Lev Kertzman and John Magaro (The Umbrella Academy) as Eli Zeller; as of now, no other character information is available.

The potential series’ recurring guest stars include Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora), Nelson Franklin (black-ish), Sarah Ramos (Midnight, Texas), Jeremy Shamos (Nurse Jackie) and Peta Sergeant (The Originals).

Ted Griffin (Terriers, Ocean’s Eleven) will write and direct the pilot, and he will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Scott Rudin (What We Do in the Shadows) and Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T.) also are among the project’s executive producers. FX Productions will produce.

Does Gone Hollywood sound like a show you’d like to see go to series? Weigh in in the comments below!