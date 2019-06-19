Josh Holloway Joining Yellowstone in Just-Ordered Season 3

Colony alum Josh Holloway is occupying a familiar new territory: Yellowstone.

The actor is joining the Paramount Network’ drama’s just-ordered third season in the major recurring role of Roarke Carter, a handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana. Our sister site Deadline was first to report Holloway’s casting.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone‘s Season 3 renewal comes just hours ahead of tonight’s Season 2 premiere. The third season will consist of 10 episodes, with production on the Kevin Costner-fronted series slated to begin later this summer.

The first season of Yellowstone averaged 5.1 million total viewers, making it last year’s most-watched new cable series.