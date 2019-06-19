Dear White People Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Stages Grits Debate

RELATED STORIES Shondaland's Period Drama for Netflix Casts Julie Andrews as Scathing Gossip

Dear White People will go back to school on Friday, Aug. 2, when Netflix releases Season 3 (sorry, Volume 3) of the satirical series.

In conjunction with the Juneteenth announcement, the streamer released a video (above) in which the cast engages in a “sweet vs. salty” grits debate. And that frankly made me lamenting how sad this morning’s whole wheat bagel breakfast was.

Having picked up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off, Dear White People chronicles the socially conscious campus activities at the fictional Winchester College, led by radio host Samantha White (Logan Browning) and her controversial “Dear White People” rants. The supporting cast includes Brandon P. Bell (who plays Troy), DeRon Horton (Lionel) and Antoinette Robinson (Coco).

Netflix also announced on Wednesday the premiere dates for the Tia Mowry comedy Family Reunion (July 10), the Katee Sackhoff-led sci-fi drama Another Life (July 25) and Season 2 of Élite (“September”).

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has thusly been updated with the premiere date.