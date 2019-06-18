Queer Eye Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 at Netflix — When Will They Premiere?

RELATED STORIES Peak TV Treasure: Queer Eye

Here’s some fab news for the Fab Five: Netflix has renewed Queer Eye for two cycles, aka Seasons 4 and 5, TVLine has learned.

Season 4, which spans eight episodes, will once again take place in Kansas City (where the third season was also based) and will premiere on Friday, July 19.

The fifth cycle, meanwhile, will move the makeovers to Philadelphia. Production on Season 5 will begin in June, with an eye on a 2020 premiere.

Named one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures, Queer Eye follows the Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France — as they travel the country, offering encouragement and lifestyle advice to men and women looking to make a change. The first three seasons are currently available on Netflix.

