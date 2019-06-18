President Trump Announces His 2020 Re-Election Campaign — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES The Mueller Report: Watch AG William Barr's Press Conference

President Donald Trump officially announced the launch of his 2020 re-election campaign at a Tuesday-night rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

The announcement and speech that followed (watch embedded video above) was mostly a formality, given that Trump filed notice of his re-election committee with the Federal Election Commission on the day of his inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017.

Why choose Orlando for this milestone rally? In the 2016 election, Trump won Florida — the biggest swing state in the nation — with 49 percent of the vote, which marked just a 1.2 percent margin over Democratic contender Hillary Clinton. Central Florida, in which Orlando is situated and the home to almost half of the registered voters in the state, is stubbornly and famously independent.

President Trump expected a SRO crowd at the Amway Center, which holds 20,000 but was only permitted to admit 17,000 for this event. Amid reports that 100,000 of his supporters had requested tickets, jumbo TV screens and food trucks had been planned to accommodate those standing outside.

All told in the November 2016 election, Trump amassed 304 Electoral Votes to Clinton’s 227. (Clinton, for what it is worth, led in the popular vote with 48.2 percent.)