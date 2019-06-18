Blood & Treasure Video: Danny Has His Biggest Indiana Jones Moment Yet!

RELATED STORIES Jon Stewart Slams Mitch McConnell Over 9/11 Compensation Fund: 'You Don't Get the Job Done' -- Watch

Jon Stewart Slams Mitch McConnell Over 9/11 Compensation Fund: 'You Don't Get the Job Done' -- Watch Criminal Minds Cast Looks Criminally Good in a Final-Season Photo Shoot

This week on Blood & Treasure, hunter of antiquities Danny has what is arguably his biggest Indiana Jones moment yet. But will Lexi let him enjoy it?

In tonight’s episode, titled “The Ghost Train of Sierra Perdida” and airing at 10/9c on CBS, Danny and Lexi follow a clue to the mountains of Spain in search of a lost train car that may have been carrying the sarcophagus of Cleopatra when it disappeared.

In the sneak peek above, Danny and Lexi close in on where the baddies are searching for the lost train’s loot. Press play above to see what Danny gleefully discovers — and Lexi’s LOL reaction. (Truly, it gave me a hearty guffaw.)

Elsewhere in Episode 6, Lexi crosses paths with antiquities dealer Simon Hardwick (played by James Callis), who offers her new information on the Brotherhood of Serapis.