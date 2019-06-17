Ratings: ABC Goes Low With Trump, Good Fight Reruns Help CBS

RELATED STORIES TVLine Podcast: Christine Baranski Talks Good Fight's 'Cathartic' Trump Obsession

George Stephanopoulos’ well-teased ABC News sitdown interview with President Donald Trump on Sunday delivered 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down sharply from what Celebrity Family Feud did in the time slot a week ago (6.1 mil/1.0).

Leading out of that, $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth (44 mil/0.6) slipped 33 and 25 percent, respectively.

Fox’s U.S. Open golf championship coverage led Sunday in both measures, with 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating.

CBS’ double pump of The Good Fight Season 1 episodes did 3.5 mil/0.3 and then 3.6 mil/0.3, improving on what God Friended Me and NCIS: LA reruns did a week ago (averaging 2.7 mil/0.2) and on par with The Red Line‘s finale (3.2 mil/0.3).

Over on The CW, Burden of Truth (443K/0.1) was steady.

