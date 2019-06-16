Quotes of the Week: Jessica Jones, S.H.I.E.L.D., Bold Type, Claws and More

This Father’s Day, get Dad what he really wants: a fresh installment of Quotes of the Week, obviously.

This time around, our photo gallery includes Claws‘ surprising shout-out to an Oscar-nominated movie, a CBS-centric jab at a Card Sharks contestant, the truth about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Deke and an effective coping mechanism for The Bold Type‘s Kat.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Lucifer, Big Little Lies and Marvel’s Jessica Jones, plus sound bites from Jane the Virgin, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Match Game and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!