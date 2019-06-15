Ratings: S.H.I.E.L.D. Dips on Quiet Night

RELATED STORIES Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Bailing On Its MCU Continuity Still Bothers Me

Now the only scripted broadcast show airing originals on Fridays, ABC’s Agents of SHIELD this week drew 2.22 million total viewers (its second smallest audience of the season) and a 0.4 demo rating, ticking down on both counts from its last fresh airing.

Leading out of that, 20/20 (3.7 mil/0.6) tied both NBC’s American Ninja Warrior rerun (2.7 mil/0.6) and Dateline (3.5 mil/0.6) for the nightly demo win.

Over on CBS, Whistleblower (3.4 mil/0.3) ticked down, while a Blue Bloods repeat delivered Friday’s biggest audience (4.1 million).

Elsewhere, The CW’s Masters of Illusion (1.1 mil/0.2) was steady… and Fox’s U.S. Open golf championship coverage did 2.3 mil/0.4.

