Ratings: A.P. Bio, Abby's End on Low Notes; NBA Championship Dominates

One final double-pump of NBC’s A.P. Bio on Thursday night drew 1.7 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, followed by 1.4 mil and a 0.3, with the series finale marking all-time lows. Leading out of that, Abby’s (1.2 mil/0.3) hit and matched lows with its own series finale.

Dominating Thursday night, of course, was ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals Game 6, which in currently reporting 13.9 mil and a 4.9 — down a tick from Game 5’s fast nationals. The Raptors of Toronto claimed their first championship with a score of 114-10 over the Warriors from the “Golden State” (which I believe is California).

Elsewhere….

FOX | U.S. Open golf championship coverage did 2.2 mil/0.5.

THE CW | iZombie (748K/0.2) and In the Dark (638K/0.1) were steady,

CBS | Life in Pieces (4.3 mil/0.6) and Elementary (3.8 mil/0.5) were steady.

