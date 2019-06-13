The Banana Splits Are Back With a 'Horrible, Bloody Vengeance' in Syfy Horror Movie Trailer

RELATED STORIES Deadly Class, Happy! Cancelled at Syfy

One banana, two banana, three banana… gore?!

A beloved children’s show is back “with a vengeance, a horrible, bloody vengeance,” in Syfy’s The Banana Splits Movie, which released its first trailer on Thursday.

Directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Black Field) and penned by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, the telepic follows a family of four: Harley (played by Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) and his brother Austin (Romeo Carere), plus their parents Beth (Wynonna Earp‘s Dani Kind) and Mitch (Bitten‘s Steve Lund).

While attending a taping of beloved The Banana Splits TV series — starring Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper and Snorky, of course! — things take an unexpectedly deadly turn for Harley and his family.

Press play above to get a taste for the jarring mix of peppy Banana Splits jingle and slasher film mayhem.

The Banana Splits Movie will arrive on Blu-Ray/DVD this summer, then land on Syfy later this year.