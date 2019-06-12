Titans Season 2 Casts Mercy Graves

Titans has Mercy.

For Season 2 of the DC Universe live-action series, English actress Natalie Gumede has been castin the recurring guest star role of Mercy Graves, our sister site Deadline reports.

Per Deadline, Titans‘ version of the DC Comics character is described as “the ruthless, cunning, right hand and bodyguard to the notorious Lex Luthor – serving her boss with unquestioned loyalty. Her connection to the Luthors runs deep, as Mercy has been a friend of the family and in Lex’s life since they were young.”

Previously announced Titans Season 2 castings include Aussie actor Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent aka Superboy, Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne, Esai Morales as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, Chelsea T. Zhang (Andi Mack) as Rose Wilson/Ravager and model Chella Man as Joseph Wilson.

Gumede’s TV credits include the British series Free Rein and Rig 45, ITV’s Jekyll & Hyde miniseries, Coronation Street, and Doctor Who‘s 2014 Christmas episode, titled “Last Christmas.”

The character of Mercy Graves was brought to life on Supergirl just this past season, as played by The Last Ship alum Rhona Mitra.

Want more scoop on Titans, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.