Tell Me a Story Season 2: Paul Wesley Returning In a New Role

RELATED STORIES Why Women Kill: Marc Cherry Dramedy Gets August Premiere at CBS All Access

Why Women Kill: Marc Cherry Dramedy Gets August Premiere at CBS All Access The Good Fight Season 1 Granted Trial Run on CBS This Summer

Tell Me a Story will spin a new crop of fairytales in Season 2, but it will do so with a familiar face. TVLine has learned that Vampire Diaries vet Paul Wesley — who starred in the first season of CBS All Access’ anthology thriller — will be back for the series’ sophomore run.

Story‘s inaugural season put a creepy, modern-day spin on Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs and Hansel and Gretel.

Season 2 will reimagine the princess-themed tales Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella, with Wesley starring as Tucker, a struggling novelist who spends his sleepless nights toiling away in a secluded cabin in the woods and his days trying to prove he’s good enough for his beautiful fiancée. But it’s all about to come crashing down as a dark secret threatens to destroy his world.

Fellow Vampire Diaries vet Kevin Williamson, who created Tell Me a Story, will be back as showunner in Season 2.