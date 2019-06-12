Krypton Spinoff, Focused on DC Comics Character Lobo, In the Works at Syfy

RELATED STORIES Deadly Class, Happy! Cancelled at Syfy

Syfy plans to explore a bit more of the Krypton universe: The cabler is developing a spinoff of its Superman prequel series, which will focus on the DC Comics character Lobo, TVLine has learned.

Currently titled Lobo, the potential series will tell the story of the titular intergalactic bounty hunter, who is described as a “foul-mouthed, dangerous, irascible” character.

Though Emmett J. Scanlan (The Fall) is slated to play Lobo in Krypton‘s imminent second season, NBCUniversal would not confirm whether Scanlan will fill the role in the spinoff. Cameron Welsh, currently an executive producer on Krypton, will exec-produce and write the offshoot, as well.

Krypton, meanwhile, kicks off its sophomore run tonight at 10/9c on Syfy. The drama — which takes place 200 years before the birth of Kal-El and the titular planet’s eventual destruction — stars Cameron Cuffe as Seg-El, who is fighting to redeem honor for his ostracized family, The House of El.

