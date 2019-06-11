Russian Doll Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

No, this isn’t just a nagging case of deja vu: Netflix has renewed the Natasha Lyonne metaphysical comedy Russian Doll for a second season.

Lyonne — who also co-created the series with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland — stars as Nadia, a hard-partying software engineer who keeps dying while celebrating her 36th birthday and reliving the same night over and over again, Groundhog Day-style. The supporting cast includes Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Rebecca Henderson and Charlie Barnett.

The streamer confirmed the news on Twitter:

Sweet (birthday baby) news: #RussianDoll has been renewed for a second season! pic.twitter.com/6DxqqcVOMa — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 11, 2019

Russian Doll debuted in February with an eight-episode freshman season and has garnered considerable critical buzz, with Lyonne and the series expected to be in the Emmys mix when this year’s nominations are revealed next month. (In fact, both Russian Doll and Lyonne made our Dream Emmys wish lists for Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy, respectively.)

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Happy to step back into the time loop with Nadia? Share your reaction to the renewal in a comment below.