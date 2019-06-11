Bridget Regan and Josh Hartnett Lead Southern Gothic Mystery Series to Air on Spectrum and Then Paramount

Bridget Regan (Jane the Virgin) and Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) have been cast as the leads in a Southern Gothic mystery series that will air on Spectrum before getting a linear run on Paramount Network.

Penned by Rodes Fishburne (Blood & Oil) and tentatively titled Paradise Lost, the series follows Frances, a psychiatrist (Regan) who moves with her family from California to her husband’s (Hartnett) hometown in Mississippi, only to uncover shameful secrets that irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved.

Additional casting for the 10-episode series includes Barbara Hershey (Once Upon a Time), Nick Nolte (Graves), Gail Bean (Snowfall), Danielle Deadwyler (The Haves and the Have Nots) and Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete).

Fishburne and fellow writer/executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman (Dexter) will serve as co-showrunners. John Lee Hancock, David Kanter, Jeff Okin and Romeo Tirone are also EPs.

At Paramount Network, Paradise Lost will join a scripted roster that includes Yellowstone (Season 2 premieres Wednesday, June 19) and the upcoming Darren Star series, Emily in Paris. Spectrum, meanwhile, is of course the home to the Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba-led Bad Boys spinoff, L.A’s Finest.