Ratings: Big Little Lies Returns Bigger

We can’t yet speak for the lies, but the ratings are certainly bigger for Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies.

The acclaimed drama’s sophomore premiere on Sunday night delivered 1.4 million linear viewers with its first airing, up 27 percent from the February 2017 series launch’s comparable number. Only the Season 1 finale appears to have delivered a bigger linear crowd, of 1.86 million.

With one replay as well as HBO GO and HBO Now figures added in, the Season 2 premiere night audience grows to 2.5 million total viewers, up 39 percent from the series’ debut.

TVLine readers gave Big Little Lies‘ awaited return an average grade of “A-,” which is in line with Dave Nemetz’s “A” review.