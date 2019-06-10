Ratings: Tony Awards Eye Lows Opposite Stanley Cup Final Game 6

CBS’ broadcast of the 73rd annual Tony Awards on Sunday delivered 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, down 13 and 20 percent from last year’s preliminary numbers to mark what appear to be all-time lows for the kudoscast, and certainly since 2011.

Opening the Eye’s night, 60 Minutes did 7.4 mil and a 1.6.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Stanley Cup Final coverage (6.1 mil/1.9) built on Game 5’s numbers and scored NBC Sports’ best ever overnight rating for a non-clinching Game 6.

ABC | Celebrity Family Feud returned to 6 mil and a 1.0, followed by $100,000 Pyramid‘s 5.5 mil/0.9 and To Tell the Truth’s 4.5 mil/0.8, with all three shows improving on their most recent finales.

THE CW | Burden of Truth (492K/0.1) was steady.

