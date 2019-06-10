Corporate Renewed for Third and Final Season at Comedy Central

RELATED STORIES David Spade Late-Night Show Gets Premiere Date at Comedy Central

David Spade Late-Night Show Gets Premiere Date at Comedy Central Comedy Central to Roast Alec Baldwin This Summer — Watch First Promo

Comedy Central is getting out of business with soul-crushing multinational conglomerate Hampton DeVille.

The cable network on Monday announced that Corporate — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — has been renewed for a third and final season, to arrive in 2020.

First launched in January 2018, Corporate is a pitch-black workplace satire that chronicles the miserable lives of low-level executives Matt and Jake (played by co-creators Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman), who work at the aforementioned corporation. In the above promo, Matt types up an office memo to bring the staff up to speed on the Season 3 pick-up.

Rounding out the cast are Crashing‘s Aparna Nancherla as Matt and Jake’s work pal Grace; House‘s Anne Dudek and Adam Ruins Everything‘s Adam Lustick as superiors Kate and John; and Fringe‘s Lance Reddick as CEO Christian DeVille.

Comedy Central’s scripted slate is in somewhat of a transitional phase. Broad City recently ended after five seasons, while Another Period and Detroiters were outright cancelled. Returning series include Drunk History, South Park and The Other Two; new shows include Awkwafina and Robbie.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect Corporate‘s final season announcement. Your thoughts on the bittersweet renewal news?