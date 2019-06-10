Summer TV Preview: The Dark Crystal, Euphoria, BH90210, The Hills and 12 Other New Series That Excite Us

Another television season is officially in the books, with dozens of September-to-May series off the air until cooler weather returns.

But TV’s summer hiatus ain’t the dead zone it used to be. On the contrary, the months of June, July and August now boast plenty of their own quality programming — and we don’t just mean returning favorites like Pose, Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Rather, we’d like to recommend 16 new series, both scripted and unscripted, that can fill your DVR in the weeks ahead. Among the summer fare we’re looking forward to this year: Netflix’s dazzling Dark Crystal prequel, Zendaya’s moody teen drama Euphoria and, for a palate cleanser, ABC’s revivals of Card Sharks and Press Your Luck. (Will we be yelling, “No Whammies!” at our TV screens all summer long? Absolutely.)

We’re also psyched for the nostalgia trips booked at Fox and MTV (courtesy of BH90210 and The Hills: New Beginnings, respectively), as well as Hulu’s take on Four Weddings and a Funeral, USA Network’s forthcoming Suits spinoff and more.

