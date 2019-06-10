America's Got Talent Sneak Peek: This Comedian Brings New Meaning to 'TMI'

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent Recap: Which Acts Wowed the Judges in Week 2?

America's Got Talent Recap: Which Acts Wowed the Judges in Week 2? America's Got Talent Premiere: Who Got the First Golden Buzzer of Season 14? And How About Those New Judges?

With several stand-up comics already in the mix this season, can America’s Got Talent handle one more? Even if he makes the judges a little… uncomfortable?

Comedian Kevin Schwartz, the spitting image of a young George R.R. Martin, takes the stage on Tuesday’s AGT (NBC, 8/7c), and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the awkward hilarity he plans to bring to the table. Schwartz is a little bit like the human embodiment of that Debbie Downer sketch from Saturday Night Live, with Rachel Dratch subbed in for the world’s driest, beardiest man.

For those of you who have tuned in for the first two episodes of Season 14, you know that the judges have already fallen in love with several comics: Jackie Fabulous, a 47-year-old firecracker from the Bronx, and Ryan Miller, who uses laughter to change the narrative about his disability. So the competition is already fierce. (And that’s excluding some of the acts that really inspired the judges, like the two deemed worthy of Golden Buzzers.)

Do you foresee the judges sending Schwartz through to the next round? Hit PLAY on the video above to really soak in his audition, then drop a comment with your honest thoughts below.