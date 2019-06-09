The Affair: Everything You Need to Know About the Fifth and Final Season

It’s the beginning of the end for The Affair, which was renewed for a fifth and final season last July. Two weeks later, Ruth Wilson’s Alison Bailey was killed off in a dramatic Season 4 twist.

Since then, subsequent cast departures (and one significant cast addition) have sent shockwaves through the fan base. All told, three series regulars from the penultimate run will not be back, while a minimum of six new characters will be introduced over the span of 11 episodes. That’s a lot of change for a show that’s about to “sink back into the ocean” and never come back up.

According to the official logline, The Affair‘s final episodes reveal how “everything does really fall apart in the end — but somewhere in that wreckage, the seeds of change finally sprout.” Hmm…

According to the official logline, The Affair's final episodes reveal how "everything does really fall apart in the end — but somewhere in that wreckage, the seeds of change finally sprout." Hmm…

Now that a premiere date has been set — Sunday, Aug. 25 at 9/8c