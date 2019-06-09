Cancelled Quickly: Swamp Thing, Doubt and 24 Other Infamous TV Flame-Outs

TV has been home to an infinite number of one-season wonders — but what about the shows that were practically yanked before the first commercial break?

In the wake of Swamp Thing‘s swift cancellation, TVLine is taking a look back at 26 of TV’s most infamous flame-outs — some beloved, others not so much. Because for every Lone Star, there’s also a Viva Laughlin, or (ugh) Work It.

Some of these shows had the misfortune (and/or blessing, depending on how you look at it) of being pulled after just one episode. Take, for instance, when ABC apparently had an answer to Emily’s Reasons Why Not.

Others were picked up to series, only never to make it to air. That includes a 1990s sitcom revival, a Cruel Intentions spinoff starring Amy Adams, and a Gavin & Stacey remake starring Jason Ritter and Alexis Bledel.

All of these ill-fated shows have one thing in common: None of them made it past five episodes.

