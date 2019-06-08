The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of June 9

RELATED STORIES Summer TV Calendar: 100+ Premiere and Finale Dates to Save!

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Tubi” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find over 35 premieres (including Big Little Lies, Claws and Jessica Jones), eight finales (including Billions and Gentleman Jack) and a smattering of reboots and revivals.

Sunday, June 9

8 pm The Tony Awards (CBS)

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud Season 5 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Good Witch Season 5 premiere (Night 1 of 2, Hallmark Channel)

9 pm $100,000 Pyramid Season 4 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere (HBO)

9 pm Billions Season 4 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Claws Season 3 premiere (TNT)

9 pm Ripley’s Believe It or Not! reboot premiere (Travel Channel)

10 pm To Tell the Truth Season 4 premiere (ABC)

10:30 pm Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Season 3 finale (Disney XD)

Monday, June 10

7 pm Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? revival premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Good Witch Season 5 premiere (Night 2 of 2, Hallmark Channel)

10 pm Dateline time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm Gentleman Jack Season 1 finale (HBO)

10 pm Kate Plus Date series premiere (TLC)

Tuesday, June 11

8 pm The Bold Type Season 3 finale (Freeform)

8 pm Ice on Fire documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm Ink Master Season 12 premiere (Paramount Network)

10 pm Pose Season 2 premiere (FX)

10 pm Press Your Luck reboot premiere (ABC)

10 pm You Me Her Season 4 finale (Audience)

Wednesday, June 12

3 am Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Catfish: The TV Show Season 8 premiere (MTV)

8 pm Stanley Cup Final Game 7 (if necessary) (NBC)

8 pm Press Your Luck Episode 2 / time slot premiere (ABC)

9 pm Card Sharks reboot premiere (ABC)

9 pm Deal or No Deal returns (CNBC)

9 pm First Responders Live series premiere (Fox)

9 pm Queen Sugar Season 4 premiere (OWN)

10 pm Krypton Season 2 premiere (Syfy)

10 pm Match Game returns (ABC)

10 pm Younger Season 6 premiere (TV Land)

Thursday, June 13

3 am Strange Angel Season 2 premiere (CBS All Access)

12 pm The Real World revival premiere (Facebook Watch)

7:30 pm PGA Special: 119th U.S. Open Championship – First Round (Fox)

8 pm A.P. Bio series finale (NBC; two episodes)

8 pm Siren returns (Freeform)

9 pm NBA Finals Game 6 (if necessary) (ABC)

9 pm Abby’s series finale (NBC; two episodes)

10 pm Baskets Season 4 premiere (FX)

10 pm The Name of the Rose limited series finale (SundanceTV; two episodes)

Friday, June 14

3 am Absentia Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Black Spot Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Marvel’s Jessica Jones final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Murder Mystery original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Too Old to Die Young Season 1 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Trinkets Season 1 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

7:30 pm PGA Special: 199th U.S. Open Championship – Second Round (Fox)

9:45 pm Just Roll With It series premiere (Disney Channel)

10 pm Jett series premiere (Cinemax)

11 pm Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City Season 3 premiere (Comedy Central)

11 pm Los Espookys series premiere (HBO)

Saturday, June 15

8:30 pm All That revival premiere (Nickelodeon)

