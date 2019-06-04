Killjoys Final Season Gets Premiere Date, 'End of the Galaxy' Teaser

RELATED STORIES Magicians EPs on [Spoiler]'s Shocking Exit and Emotional Musical Tribute

As Yogi Berra might have put it, it’s “Armageddon deja vu” all over again in the final season teaser for Syfy’s Killjoys.

The sci-fi series is set to launch its fifth and final season on Friday, July 19 at 10/9c, it has been announced by the cabler, and the teaser video above cheekily warns that our heroes will endeavor to prevent “the end of the galaxy… for the last time.”

In addition to series lead Hannah John-Kamen, Luke Macfarlane and Aaron Ashmore, other returning favorites for Season 5 include Mayko Nguyen as Delle Seyah, Thom Allison as Pree; Sean Baek as Fancy; Rob Stewart as Khlyen; Patrick Garrow as Turin, and Kelly McCormack as Zeph.

