Deadly Class, Happy! Cancelled at Syfy

Syfy has dismissed Deadly Class and also has some sad news for fans of Happy! The cabler has cancelled both series, TVLine has learned.

Deadly Class, which wrapped its 10-episode first season in March, will be shopped around by Sony Pictures Television. Meanwhile, the Chris Meloni-headlined Happy! ended its second season last week. Universal Content Productions will also shop the show around. (Happy! found success on Netflix in its second window run. It stands as the streamer’s top performing second window drama, outside of You, in key male demos and teens.)

Based on the comic book series of the same name, the 1980s-set Deadly Class was set at an elite private academy where students are trained to become assassins. The cast included Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadswort, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie and Liam James.

Happy!, which was also based on a comic book series, launched in December 2017 to strong reviews and decent ratings. Viewership, however, took a nosedive in Season 2. It centered on disgraced former detective Nick Sax (played by Meloni).

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect both series’ cancellations.