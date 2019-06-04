America's Got Talent Recap: Which Acts Wowed the Judges in Week 2?

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Blindspot Eyes Lows With Penultimate Finale, S.H.I.E.L.D. Rises

Heading into the second week of America’s Got Talent Season 14, you couldn’t help but wonder how the show planned to top last week’s big finish, which introduced the world to the mind-blowing skills of 22-year-old Kodi Lee, a blind, autistic musician with an unforgettable voice.

The truth is, Tuesday’s episode didn’t “top” last week’s premiere. Instead, the second Golden Buzzer of Season 14 went to someone completely different — an earnest, mom-loving 21-year-old named Joseph Allen, whose musical abilities and winning attitude had the judges under a spell. (My personal favorite lyric was “I’m trying to be incredible, like my birth name was Jack-Jack.”)

Julianne Hough thanked him for putting more goodness out into the world, which Howie Mandel followed by climbing onto the judges’ table and literally stomping his foot on the Golden Buzzer.

Here’s a rundown of the other acts we met this week:

* Jonathan Burns, a contortionist who began his act by crawling out of a suitcase… and ended it by throwing his underwear into the audience.

* Benicia Bryant, a 14-year-old singer who performed a powerful rendition of Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke.”

* The Emerald Belles, a high-kicking dance troupe from Texas. (Their incredibly uniform routine was like a non-scary version of that infamous sorority video.)

* The Messoudi Brothers, a trio of Australian acrobats with plenty of tricks up their sleeves — though the audience preferred them in no sleeves, or shirts, at all.

* Karamjit and Karawjit Singh, a melon-bashing danger act that would even make Gallagher say, “Whoa, watch where you’re swinging that hammer!”

* G-FORCE, a high-energy girl group — not to be confused with that movie where gun-wielding guinea pigs team up to save the day.

* Adaline Bates, a singer who gave us both halves of Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable,” costumes included.

* Ryan Miller, a comedian who learned at a young age that humor would allow him to change the narrative about his disability.

* Light Balance Kids, a tiny version of the dance troupe we loved in Season 12.

* And Nicholas Wallace, a ghost whisperer who may or may not have linked Gabrielle Union’s body to that of a creepy old doll.

Which of these acts are you hoping to see more of as Season 14 continues? Drop ’em in a comment below.