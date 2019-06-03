Dead to Me Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES What/If Creator Shares His Plans for a Potential Second Season (and Beyond) of the Netflix Anthology Series

What/If Creator Shares His Plans for a Potential Second Season (and Beyond) of the Netflix Anthology Series GLOW Set for August Return at Netflix -- See the First Photos From Season 3

Death clearly becomes Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini: Netflix has renewed the duo’s dark comedy Dead to Me for a second season, TVLine has confirmed. Series creator Liz Feldman made the announcement late Monday at an FYC-themed event in Los Angeles.

Dead to Me Season 2, like Season 1, will consist of 10 episodes. It’s slated to return in 2020.

The series centers on the very unlikely friendship between tightly wound widow Jen (Applegate) and unhinged free spirit Judy (Cardellini). The twist? The latter neglected to tell the former that she [SPOILER ALERT] killed her husband in a brazen hit and run. Season 2 will pick up in the wake of Jen learning the truth about the incident (not to mention the death of Judy‘s significant other at the hands of Jen).

Feldman will return as showrunner/EP in Season 2. Fellow EPs include Applegate, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Christie Smith.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Dead to Me‘s renewal.