Looking for Alaska Series Adaptation Set for October Launch on Hulu

Calling all John Green acolytes: Hulu’s limited-series adaptation of Looking for Alaska will debut on Friday, Oct. 18, the streamer announced Saturday.

All eight episodes of the drama will be made available at that time.

Based on Green’s 2005 novel, Looking for Alaska centers on teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer, Granite Flats) as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. There, he falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth, The Society) and finds a group of loyal friends — until an unexpected tragedy forces Miles and his close friends to attempt to make sense of what they’ve been through.

The project’s cast also includes Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Timothy Simons (Veep), Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton and Jordan Connor.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, whose credits include The CW’s Dynasty reboot, are among Looking for Alaska‘s executive producers, as is Green. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna) will direct the first episode.

