Ratings: Blindspot Eyes Lows With Penultimate Finale, S.H.I.E.L.D. Rises

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Schedule 2019: What's on When? And Versus What?

Fall TV Schedule 2019: What's on When? And Versus What? TV Scorecard: What's Renewed & Cancelled

Blindspot‘s first hour on Friday night drew 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week. But the Season 4 finale itself slipped to 2.1 mil and a 0.3, marking series lows.

TVLine readers gave the NBC drama’s explosive season ender an average grade of “A-.” Blindspot will return with its final season in the year 2020.

Elsewhere on Friday:

ABC | Agents of SHIELD (2.44 mil/0.5, read recap) ticked up week-to-week; if those numbers hold (and last week they didn’t), they’ll mark season highs. Leading all of Friday in the demo was 20/20, which scored a 0.6.

CBS | Whistleblower (4.2 mil/0.4) ticked up in the demo; a Blue Bloods rerun drew Friday’s biggest audience (4.6 million).

THE CW | Master of Illusion‘s anniversary special did 1.5 mil/0.3.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.