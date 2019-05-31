Ratings: NBA Finals Game 1 Drops vs. 2018, Elementary Holds Steady

Shutterstock... has no photos of the actual basketball match

RELATED STORIES Summer TV Calendar: 100+ Premiere and Finale Dates

Summer TV Calendar: 100+ Premiere and Finale Dates 30 Summer Shows You Forgot Are Cancelled

ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals Game 1 averaged 10.8 million and a 3.9 demo rating, dropping more than 20 percent from the prelim numbers for last year’s tipoff (but of course dominating Thursday night in both measures).

Opening ABC’s night, Jimmy Kimmel’s annual NBA Finals special did 7.5 mil and a 2.1 (down 16 percent from last year) followed by NBA Countdown‘s 6.8 mil/2.2 (down 27 percent).

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to baseball bumps, iZombie (912K/0.2) and In the Dark (850K/0.2) are both currently up in viewers and steady in the demo.

CBS | Life in Pieces (4.8 mil/0.7) ticked up, while Elementary (3.9 mil/0.5) was steady versus its season opener.

NBC | A.P. Bio‘s double pump did 2.4 mil/0.4 and then 1.7 mil/0.4, while the newly cancelled Abby’s did 1.6 mil/0.4 and 1.4 mil/0.3 (with the second ep tying series lows).

FOX | Paradise Hotel (1.5 mil/0.4) aired yet another episode.

Want scoop on any scripted TV program? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.