The Enemy Within Cancelled at NBC

It’s one and done for the Jennifer Carpenter/Morris Chestnut vehicle The Enemy Within, which has been cancelled at NBC after just one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Averaging just over a 0.8 demo rating, The Enemy Within ranked eighth among all NBC dramas this season, trailing This Is Us, Manifest, the #OneChicago franchise, New Amsterdam and Law & Order: SVU.

The Enemy Within starred Dexter alum Carpenter as Erica Shepherd, a brilliant former CIA operative who was now known as the most notorious traitor in American history, after she offered up sensitive intel in order to spare her daughter’s life. But Erica’s life sentence in prison was interrupted when FBI Agent Will Keaton (Chestnut) enlisted her to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal. All told, 13 episodes were produced, the series finale airing May 20.

