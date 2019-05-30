Ratings: American Ninja Warrior Premiere Dips But Tops Amazing Race

RELATED STORIES Summer TV Calendar: 100+ Premiere and Finale Dates

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior opened Season 11 with 4.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down from both last summer’s opener (5.4 mil/1.2) and average (5.1 mil/1.1) yet still topping Wednesday night in both measures.

Leading out of ANW, The InBetween did 3.7 mil and a 0.6, equaling broadcast TV’s best summer drama debut since Midnight Texas circa July 2017. TVLine readers gave the supernatural-tinged procedural an average grade of “B,” with 81 percent saying they’ll watch Episode 2.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Now opening the night, The Amazing Race (4.8 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth in the demo. Two installments of NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget averaged 3.5 mil/0.4.

THE CW | Leading out of My Last Days (670K/0.2), Jane the Virgin (555K/0.2) was steady.

FOX | MasterChef opened its latest season with 3.1 mil/0.8, down from both its previous premiere and average (both at 3.5 mil/1.0).

