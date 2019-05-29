Summer TV Calendar: 100+ Premiere and Finale Dates to Save!

RELATED STORIES 30 Summer Shows You Maybe Forgot Are Cancelled

Gotta to be honest: It wasn’t until TVLine employed scissors, construction paper and glue stick to assemble the calendar below that it dawned upon us what a truly hot summer of TV is ahead.

You’ve got fresh seasons of Big Little Lies, Stranger Things, Pose, Baskets, The Detour and The Handmaid’s Tale. Final seasons are on tap for Orange Is the New Black, Suits, Power and Legion. Veronica Mars is back to crack a new case. And TV’s erstwhile Designated Survivor, aka President Tom Kirkman, has been plucked from the broadcast-TV ashes to seek re-election on Netflix.

By popular demand and as hand-curated by a jury of exactly one (me!), TVLine presents this handy calendar of June premieres and finales, as well as a tinted box jam-packed with select July and August premieres. You know the age-old drill: Click to zoom/print and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills are forever a work in progress, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I just might include it in an update.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.