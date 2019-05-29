Ratings: AGT Premiere Slips, Songland Debut Gives NBC a 7-Month High

RELATED STORIES 30 Summer Shows You Maybe Forgot Are Cancelled

America’s Got Talent opened Season 14 with 9.7 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, down 20 and 30 percent from a year ago to mark premiere lows for the summertime staple, yet dominating Tuesday night in both measures. TVLine readers gave rejiggered AGT an average grade of “B+.”

Leading out of that, Songland debuted to 5.9 mil and a 1.2, giving the NBC time slot a seven-month high in the demo (since the Oct. 30 New Amsterdam) and marking the highest rated summer alternative series launch in two years (since Steve Harvey’s Funderdome posted a 1.3 for ABC).

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The 100 (730K/0.2) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (2.9 mil/0.8) was steady with its finale.

ABC | Leading out of The Lion King (3.9 mil/0.9), the docuseries 1969 (2.8 mil/0.6) rose with its finale.

CBS | With no fresh NCIS lead-in, Blood & Treasure (4.2 mil/0.5) ticked down from its double-episode premiere.

