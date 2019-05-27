TV's One-Hit Wonders: The Passage, Selfie, The Kids Are Alright and 40+ More Shows That Left Too Soon

The month of May was a brutal one for TV fans, as more than a dozen series — both rookies and veterans alike — got a visit from the Grim Reaper.

And though we mean no disrespect to shows like Life in Pieces and Speechless (which got the ax after multiple seasons), we’re still mourning the one-and-done series like The Passage and The Kids Are Alright, both of which got cancelled despite their massive potential.

Of course, the TV landscape is littered with long-gone one-hit wonders — the delightful series that, for one reason or another, failed to score a Season 2 renewal. As the dust from May Sweeps and Upfronts clears, we’re not only looking back on this season’s gone-too-soon gems, but dozens of others that captured our hearts in decades past.

From recent series like Pitch and The Mayor, to old-school classics like Freaks and Geeks and My So-Called Life, our photo gallery honors 48 series that left our TV screens far too soon. (At least they’re all in excellent company!)

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see the one-hit wonders we still miss, then drop a comment with the cancelled shows that would make your list.