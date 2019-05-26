The 15 Worst Series Finales of All Time — House of Cards, Pretty Little Liars, Seinfeld, Gossip Girl and More

Sometimes good series not only go bad, they do so at the worst of all possible times — as in, right when they’re coming to an end. As a result, instead of leaving us reflecting fondly on a show that we’ve loved and lost, we’re stuck with an unpleasant aftertaste and a nagging question: It wasn’t always this crummy, was it?

The answer, thank the TV gods, is generally no, our favorite programs didn’t always suck. But that doesn’t diminish the “Ugh!” of a lousy series finale. And with so many shows signing off recently — everything from Shadowhunters to The Big Bang Theory called it a day — your friends at TVLine thought that it would be fun to reflect on some swan songs that hit, shall we say, sourer notes.

To that end, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 worst series finales of all time. Among them are even a couple of show-stoppers that were so atrocious, they were tossed out when the hit comedies in question were revived years later.

Think you know which series finale tops our list as the worst of the worst? To find out, click on the gallery above or go here for direct access. Then hit the comments: Was any final episode lousier than the ones that we included?