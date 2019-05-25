Ratings: Blindspot Returns Steady, S.H.I.E.L.D. Up, Dynasty Flat With Finale

NBC’s already renewed Blindspot returned from its five-week benching to 3 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, right on par with its previous, pre-sweeps airing. Leading out of that, Dateline (3.7 mil/0.6) topped the first Friday of “summer” in the demo.

Over on ABC, Agents of SHIELD (2.4 mil/0.5) ticked up with its third episode of the season.

CBS’ Whistleblower opened its new season (because yes, it has been on before) with 4 mil and a 0.5; a Blue Bloods rerun drew Friday’s largest audience (5.1 million).

Last but not least, The CW’s already renewed Dynasty closed Season 2 with 610,000 viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while flat in the demo.

