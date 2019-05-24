This Is Us Nanny, SEAL Team's New Spook, Mean Supergirl Martian and More Roles for Cancelled Shows' Stars

While several shows are still waiting to learn their fate, TVLine is surveying the already-plentiful wreckage of May’s cancellation bloodbath and dreaming up new roles for the stars of recently axed series such as The Passage, The Kids Are Alright, Speechless and many more.

Next season, we’d like to see a Cool Kids vet bring some much-needed humor to This Is Us, and an Angel reunion on SEAL Team now that Amy Acker is no longer protecting The Gifted. Elsewhere, we found a former TV mom to defend Meredith on Grey’s Anatomy — and bring love to another doc. Plus, we’ve cast siblings for a Legends of Tomorrow hero and Supergirl‘s J’onn J’onzz (whose brother’s arrival was teased in Sunday’s season finale).

Our suggestions also include parts for fan faves like Rachel Bilson (Take Two) and Nina Dobrev (Fam), as well as actors from shows wrapping up their final seasons (Jane the Virgin, iZombie, The Big Bang Theory, etc.) So casting directors, feel free to take note and send us a gift basket.

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to review our picks, then hit the comments to share the beloved faces you want back on TV ASAP.