×

Ratings: ABC's Farrah Fawcett Special Tops Night, Elementary Returns Steady

By /

This Is Farrah Fawcett
Courtesy of ABC News

With NBC’s Red Nose Day programming proving to be less bulbous than usual, ABC News’ This Is Farrah Fawcett special led the first night of the off-season in total viewers (delivering 5.8 million) while tying a Young Sheldon rerun on CBS for Thursday’s demo win (both scoring a 0.7).

NBC’s Red Nose Day lineup averaged 2.2 mil and a 0.4, down sharply from last year (3 mil/0.7).

Over on CBS, the terminal Life in Pieces (4.5 mil/0.6) slipped to series lows leading out of reruns, while Elementary (4.1 mil/0.5) opened its final season on par with its previous average (3.8 mil/0.5) and down just a tenth from its previous premiere (4.7 mil/0.6).

Elsewhere, Fox’s Paradise Hotel burn-off continued with 1.2 mil/0.4…. The CW’s iZombie (750K/0.2) and In the Dark (590K/0.2) are currently steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

ad
 