Ratings: NCIS Tops Tuesday With Finale, The Voice Hits Finale Low

CBS’ NCIS closed Season 16 on Tuesday with 11.9 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, ticking up and leading the night on both counts. TVLine readers gave the especially eventful hour an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, Blood & Treasure premiered to 5.7 mil and a 0.6.

Elsewhere on the penultimate night of May Sweeps:

THE CW | The 100 (778K/0.2) ticked down to season lows with no fresh Flash lead-in.

NBC | The Village‘s finale (4.3 mil/0.6) delivered a best-since-premiere audience while steady in the demo. The Voice (7.4 mil/1.1) was down 16 and 27 percent from its year-ago coronation ceremony to mark all-time finale lows. Readers gave the singing competition’s finale a grade of “B-,” while the season as a whole rated a “C+.”

FOX | MasterChef Junior (2.9 mil/0.8) and Mental Samurai (1.6 mil/0.5) both ticked up.

ABC | American Housewife (3.6 mil/0.7) dipped; The Kids Are Are Alright‘s series finale (3 mil/0.6), black-ish (2.9 mil/0.7) and Bless This Mess (2.8 mil/0.6) were all steady; and 1969 (1.9 mil/0.4) ticked up.

