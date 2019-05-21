The Hills: New Beginnings Trailer: MTV Revival Reunites 'Speidi' and Friends

RELATED STORIES MTV Movie & TV Awards: Riverdale, Thrones Among 2019 Nominees

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Riverdale, Thrones Among 2019 Nominees Zachary Levi to Host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards -- Watch His Announcement

So, how much has changed in the nine years since The Hills wrapped on MTV? It’s a fair question, one the cast enjoys discussing quite a bit in the full-length trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings. Unfortunately, it’s not a question that anyone actually answers. (Heck, we’re still not sure why former O.C. star Mischa Barton inexplicably shows up at the end.)

Regardless, nearly every cast member from the original series (2006–2010) is back for Round 2, including Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado. In addition to Barton, the OGs will be joined by Jenner’s wife Kaitlynn Carter, Delgado’s wife Jennifer and Wahler’s wife Ashley. What’s more, the cast is also welcoming Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Among those not returning from the original Hills are Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Lo Bosworth. It’s also unclear whether we’ll see the likes of Jen Bunney, Holly Montag or Stacie Hall.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV. Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at the highly anticipated revival, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be tuning in?