Succession Season 2 Adds Holly Hunter

HBO’s Succession has added to its estimable ranks Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Holly Hunter.

Premiering in August, Season 2 of one of TVLine’s Top Dramas of 2018 picks up right where its freshman run dramatically left off, with the powerful Roy family struggling to retain control of their empire, yet facing an increasingly uncertain future. But “it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them,” teases HBO’s synopsis.

TVLine has learned that Hunter will recur during Season 2 as Rhea Jarrell, the politically savvy CEO of a rival media conglomerate.

Hunter’s previous TV credits include HBO’s Here and Now, Season 1 of SundanceTV’s Top of the Lake and the title role in TNT’s Saving Grace (for which she earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations).