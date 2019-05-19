Westworld Looks Like Another Show Entirely in First Season 3 Teaser

RELATED STORIES HBO's Watchmen Teaser Begins the Countdown to Doomsday

Aaron Paul navigates a strange, “rotting” world in the very first teaser for Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld.

In the first, jarringly unfamiliar footage from the new season (premiering in… 2020), Paul’s character delivers a rather maudlin narration, while Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage” plays in the background and we get glimpses of a world outside the park.

At the very end, just as Paul’s character talks of needing to find “something, someone real,” who does he lay eyes upon but Evan Rachel Wood’s weary Dolores, heh.

The Breaking Bad alum is a series regular for Season 3, though no details have been released about his role. Similarly, Vincent Cassel (Ocean’s Twelve and Thirteen) will reportedly play a villain, while actress/writer Lena Waithe has been cast as a character TBA (and seen in the teaser below).

Also seen in the teaser are Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi and NFL player Marshawn Lynch.

The sci-fi drama’s Season 2 finale, which aired 11 months ago, revealed, among other plot points, that The Man in Black is (at some point in the future) a host and that Dolores had been reborn in the body of a host designed to look like Delos executive Charlotte.