Legends of Tomorrow Video: Caity Lotz Revisits Sirens of Space-Time, Gary's Nipple and Other Season 4 Moments

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz is here to revisit some of Season 4’s most memorable moments — including one of the CW series’ very best… and quite possibly the very weirdest.

During Lotz’s recent visit to TVLine’s New York office, we invited the Legends front woman to flip through some photos of Season 4 episodes, starting with the team’s trip to Woodstock, including a stop in Bollywood, and ending with a tease about the finale (titled “Hey, World!” and airing Monday at 8/7c on The CW).

Which episode gave the cast a bit of cabin fever? Which put Lotz in an embarrassing situation in front of the entire crew? And which can be summed with one terse word?

Press play above to get Lotz’s fun, lightning-fast review of Legends Season 4 — as well as her thoughts on recently suiting back up as White Canary for Arrow.

