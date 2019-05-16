Drag Race Sneak Peek: Yvie vs. Silky — Which Queen's Got the Right Moves?

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Which Queen Won't Be Twinning Season 11?

RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Which Queen Won't Be Twinning Season 11? RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek: Will a Returning Queen Cost Silky the Crown?

Hear ye, hear ye: The next battle between Yvie Oddly and Silky Nutmeg Ganache will take place on the dance floor. Tonight’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 9/8c) requires the final five contestants to write, record and perform a verse of Ru’s “Queens Everywhere” — and as you’ll see, these two queens are taking wildly different approaches.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Yvie and Silky working with choreographer Todrick Hall, who praises one queen’s confidence while questioning the other’s technique. And with the season finale just a few weeks away — the big event airs Thursday, May 30 at 9 pm — even one little slip-up can cost someone the crown.

In addition to putting their own spin on “Queens Everywhere,” the contestants will also guest on RuPaul’s podcast with Michelle Visage. (To be honest, though, it’s hard to even think about tonight’s episode when we’re still processing last week’s results. Like many commenters, we find it hard to accept that Nina West is no longer in the game.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which remaining queen(s) are you rooting for?