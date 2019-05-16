Watch the CW Trailers for Batwoman, Katy Keene and Nancy Drew

The CW on Thursday announced its fall 2019 schedule and offered first looks at its new shows, including the highly anticipated Batwoman.
Also among the newly released sneak peeks: Katy Keene, a Riverdale spinoff starring Ashleigh Murray and Pretty Little Liars‘ Lucy Hale, and Nancy Drew, a modern take on the iconic teen sleuth.
Scroll down to watch the trailers in their entirety:
BATWOMAN (Sundays at 8/7c)
NANCY DREW (Wednesdays at 9/8c)
MIDSEASON
KATY KEENE
Watch additional fall TV trailers from ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.