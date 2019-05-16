BH90210 Shake-Up: Revival Gets New Showrunner Amid Backstage Drama

RELATED STORIES BH90210 Teaser: The Gang Is Back Together

Just days after showcasing the cast at its annual Upfronts presentation, Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210 “revival” is going through a backstage shake-up.

Sources confirm for TVLine that Patrick Sean Smith has stepped away as showrunner for BH90210, which is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, August 7. In his place, Paul Sciarrotta (90210) has taken the reins, working alongside series creators/co-showrunners Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler.

Our sister site Variety quotes one insider as alleging that the backstage drama stems from two lead actresses “running the show.”

Fox earlier this week released a teaser for BH90210 (above), which reunites members of the primetime soap’s original cast — including Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris — all playing heightened versions of themselves.

In the wake of the shake-up — which reportedly also prompted several writers to exit the staff — TVLine hears that Sciarrotta is bringing a strong focus and vision to the show, while production has beefed up the writers room.